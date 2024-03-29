ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Headlines Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegals President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended his warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on his victory in the presidential election held on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Mr. Faye, at the age of 44, has become the youngest president in Senegal with 54.28% of the votes.

Mr Faye’s victory comes just 10 days after being freed from prison, highlighting a significant turnaround in his political fortunes.

The outgoing President of Senegal, Macky Sall, also congratulated Mr Faye, describing his win as “a victory for Senegalese democracy.”

In his congratulatory message on Thursday, March 28, President Akufo-Addo commended Mr Faye on his well-deserved victory and stated his hope that under Faye’s leadership, Senegal will continue to progress and prosper.

He also praised outgoing President Macky Sall for his commitment to democracy and the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his eagerness to work closely with President-elect Faye to strengthen relations between Ghana and Senegal, improve the living conditions of their people, and promote the interests of the African continent as a whole.

Read full statement below

3282024113605-ptkwn0y442-3282024111232-whatsapp-image-2024-03-28-at-74445-pm.jpeg

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjeito gov't Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjei to gov't

2 hours ago

UMB recapitalisation: Dont panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to customers UMB recapitalisation: Don’t panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to custo...

2 hours ago

ECG blames GRIDCo over dumsor in parts of Central Region ECG blames GRIDCo over ‘dumsor’ in parts of Central Region

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegals President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye

2 hours ago

Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo 

2 hours ago

Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA

2 hours ago

Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa

2 hours ago

Govt prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister Gov’t prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister

2 hours ago

Faye left and Sall discussed 'the major issues for the state', the presidency said. By - Senegalese PresidencyAFP Senegal's outgoing leader meets with president-elect Faye

2 hours ago

Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died

Just in....
body-container-line