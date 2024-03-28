Dignitaries gather in Ejisu to mark John Kumah’s one-week memorial

Dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, along with sympathizers, have gathered in the hometown of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, to pay their last respects as his family observes a one-week celebration following his passing.

The 45-year-old MP passed away on March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

John Ampontuah Kumah is survived by his wife, Lilian Kumah, and six children.

He was a devoted member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and had been actively involved with the party since 1992. Notably, he was the founding figure of the Young Patriots, a youth political activist and pressure group within the NPP.

Additionally, Kumah served as a key member of the Communication Team of the NPP.

-citinewsroom