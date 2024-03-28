ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dignitaries gather in Ejisu to mark John Kumah’s one-week memorial

Social News Dignitaries gather in Ejisu to mark John Kumahs one-week memorial
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, along with sympathizers, have gathered in the hometown of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, to pay their last respects as his family observes a one-week celebration following his passing.

328202433605-k5fri7t2h0-328202431232-whatsapp-image-2024-03-28-at-1231290d2e5d06

The 45-year-old MP passed away on March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

John Ampontuah Kumah is survived by his wife, Lilian Kumah, and six children.

328202433605-vbrduhgtsn-328202431233-whatsapp-image-2024-03-28-at-124626aae3c1f9

He was a devoted member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and had been actively involved with the party since 1992. Notably, he was the founding figure of the Young Patriots, a youth political activist and pressure group within the NPP.

Additionally, Kumah served as a key member of the Communication Team of the NPP.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General. Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai helped exceed revenue targets for 4 consecutive years — GRA...

2 hours ago

BoG appoints advisor to help Universal Merchant Bank with recapitalization, reforms BoG appoints advisor to help Universal Merchant Bank with recapitalization, refo...

2 hours ago

Dumsor hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall in GRIDCo power supply — ECG ‘Dumsor’ hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall i...

2 hours ago

Prof Agyeman-Duah Dumsor: It’s either we don’t learn as a people or our leaders are just incompete...

2 hours ago

VRA CEO, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwaleft and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘VRA CEO organized end-of-year carnival while victims of Akosombo dam spillage w...

2 hours ago

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia John Kumah’s death: I now carry my own water anywhere I go – Asiedu Nketia

2 hours ago

National Cyber Security Advisor, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako Don't fall for "too good to be true" online deals this festive season — CSA caut...

2 hours ago

Online fraud amounts to over 2 million cedis in first 3 months of 2024 — CSA Online fraud amounts to over 2 million cedis in first 3 months of 2024 — CSA

3 hours ago

AFP Pius Utomi Ekpei Son of former Guinea-Bissau president jailed in US for drug trafficking

5 hours ago

Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye We have gold, diamond and oil but we are hungry; it’s painful – Presby Moderator...

Just in....
body-container-line