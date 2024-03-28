ModernGhana logo
Dumsor: It’s either we don’t learn as a people or our leaders are just incompetent – Prof. Agyeman-Duah

Co-founder of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah has described the current erratic power outages (dumsor) in the country as a tragedy.

According to him, it is a catastrophe that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 general election on the back of dumsor but has taken the country back to that same era after eight years.

Speaking to Joy News, Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah said the country is experiencing dumsor at this point because the people do not learn or the country has incompetent leaders.

“But when there is no transparency in how our public sector provides our services, then, of course, we are going to have all this kind of speculation, but it is such a tragic situation for a government that came to power by and large with this kind of problem under the previous government.

"You come in eight years, and you come back to zero. That for me is a tragedy; it means this country either does not learn, we do not go forward, or we have people who are running our affairs; we are not competent," Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah said.

Erratic power outages in the country have persisted since February which has affected businesses.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has denied that it is shedding load but has attributed the problem to faulty transformers.

The company has assured that it is working on the challenge and will resolve the matter in no time.

