ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Acute water shortage hits Otwiso community, residents depend on sachet water for cooking, bathing

Social News ER: Acute water shortage hits Otwiso community, residents depend on sachet waterfor cooking, bathing
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Acute water shortage has hit Otwiso, a community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region with residents struggling to access potable water for household chores.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to communities in the area, chanced on some residents, including school girls at Otwiso, near Nkurankan, carrying basins and gallons in search of water.

The group made up of mostly women and children had to walk distances in search of water from streams and mechanised boreholes, and told the GNA that people who could not afford to buy and store bags of sachet water in their houses had to search for water every day.  

They regretted that potable water was now a scarce commodity, an unpleasant situation overburdening and affecting their socio-economic livelihoods and appealed to the local authorities to come to their aid.

They appealed to the Member of Parliament (MP), the Municipal Assembly and NGOs to assist in relieving them of the predicament.

Mrs Gifty Tetteh, a resident, said some of them had to hire the services of tricycle riders to fetch them water from elsewhere on a daily basis.

Mrs Tetteh said though the pipeline from the Bukunor Water Works was very close, the city authorities were yet to connect the community which had a population of about 500 people.

Another resident, only known as Erica, a pupil of the Nkurakan M/A Basic School, who was seen among the group in their search for water said it was difficult for her to carry the gallon every day to fetch water from that distance.

Attempts by the GNA to reach Mr Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, the MP for the constituency and Mr Eric Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive were unsuccessful.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine [VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no ligh...

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah One Student, One Tablet: Since you spend recklessly Ghanaians need to know the c...

3 hours ago

Cut it, your promises are becoming too many —Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax amnesty promise Cut it, your promises are becoming too many — Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax a...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘The courts must be fair in deciding what critical matters should be heard exped...

3 hours ago

Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam

4 hours ago

REUTERS - Ahmed Zakot Israel rejects Hamas' demands, continues assault, possibly using French weapon c...

4 hours ago

EMMANUELLE BAILLON, FRED GARET AUDIO NETWORK AFP VIDOGRAPHIE Big tech told to identify and label AI deepfakes ahead of EU elections

4 hours ago

Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo

4 hours ago

Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companiesdischarging waste into Ozogu River Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companies discharging wa...

4 hours ago

Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi

Just in....
body-container-line