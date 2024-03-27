Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah

27.03.2024 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the "One Student, One Tablet" initiative on Monday, marking a milestone in Ghana's education sector under the Ghana Smart School Project.

During the launch ceremony at the Accra International Conference Center, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the transformative potential of providing tablets to Senior High School (SHS) students, emphasizing that it would unlock countless opportunities for learning and research.

Under the Ghana Smart School Project, the government aims to distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to SHS students across the country, thereby facilitating digital learning and enhancing educational outcomes.

However, amid the excitement surrounding the initiative, former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, has called for transparency and accountability regarding the project's cost and sustainability.

Speaking on The Platform programme on Peace FM, Ashiamah emphasized the importance of ensuring that Ghanaians are informed about the financial implications of the initiative and its long-term viability.

"Ghanaians need to know the cost of the project and how sustainable it's going to be," Ashiamah stated.

“You’re going to dip your hand into the state’s coffers. The NPP government is known for spending recklessly, making the country suffer. That is what we have to stop,” he added.