ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.03.2024 Education

One Student, One Tablet: 'Since you spend recklessly Ghanaians need to know the cost of the project, its sustainability' — Former MP

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi AshiamahFormer Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah
27.03.2024 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the "One Student, One Tablet" initiative on Monday, marking a milestone in Ghana's education sector under the Ghana Smart School Project.

During the launch ceremony at the Accra International Conference Center, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the transformative potential of providing tablets to Senior High School (SHS) students, emphasizing that it would unlock countless opportunities for learning and research.

Under the Ghana Smart School Project, the government aims to distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to SHS students across the country, thereby facilitating digital learning and enhancing educational outcomes.

However, amid the excitement surrounding the initiative, former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, has called for transparency and accountability regarding the project's cost and sustainability.

Speaking on The Platform programme on Peace FM, Ashiamah emphasized the importance of ensuring that Ghanaians are informed about the financial implications of the initiative and its long-term viability.

"Ghanaians need to know the cost of the project and how sustainable it's going to be," Ashiamah stated.

“You’re going to dip your hand into the state’s coffers. The NPP government is known for spending recklessly, making the country suffer. That is what we have to stop,” he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine [VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no ligh...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah One Student, One Tablet: Since you spend recklessly Ghanaians need to know the c...

2 hours ago

Cut it, your promises are becoming too many —Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax amnesty promise Cut it, your promises are becoming too many — Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax a...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘The courts must be fair in deciding what critical matters should be heard exped...

2 hours ago

Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam

3 hours ago

REUTERS - Ahmed Zakot Israel rejects Hamas' demands, continues assault, possibly using French weapon c...

3 hours ago

EMMANUELLE BAILLON, FRED GARET AUDIO NETWORK AFP VIDOGRAPHIE Big tech told to identify and label AI deepfakes ahead of EU elections

3 hours ago

Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo

3 hours ago

Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companiesdischarging waste into Ozogu River Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companies discharging wa...

3 hours ago

Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi

Just in....
body-container-line