The One Student, One Laptop Policy will change the face of our educational system, we’re moving in the right direction

By Gen. Mohammed Buhari
Technology has transformed the way we work, the way we get around, the way we live our lives. So it’s no surprise that it’s also transformed the way we learn via the introduction of E-books.

Today, the long awaited One Student, One Laptop would be launched for the distribution of the laptops to the SHS students to kickstart, this Nana Addo & Dr. Bawumia Government have contributed hugely to the Education Sector than any Government according to the records available, according to my source, sharing of these laptops to the Senior High School Students will be done in phases, at phase 1 which will begin immediately after the launch will see the distribution of about 450,000 laptops to some 450,000 students.

This One Student, One laptop initiative will reduce the stress on the part of Parents and Government for buying books at every level in their wards secondary Education since the laptop is made in such a way that, when the mother software is updated, you automatically get the new books for your course of study, replacing printed books with E-books through one Student One Laptop saves Government Money. The Government will no longer be required to cough millions of Cedis to print textbooks every year, this makes the One Student, One laptop economically sensible when compared to the continuous procurement of books every year.

Again, aside textbooks, the Government spends lots of money in providing past questions for students. with the provision of laptops, it will not be necessary to print past questions every year for students as these past questions will be available on the laptops and can be accessed by all students everywhere.

Furthermore, Delay in text book distribution will be a thing of the past. Distribution of textbooks to SHs students is one of the challenges the Secondary Students have been facing for ages, due to lack of funds and delay in printing of these text books, delaying printing results in delayed distribution which creates uncomfortable learning atmosphere for students, all these will be a thing of the past as Government begins with the 1 student, 1 laptop.

Lastly, Students can access their books (e-books) at any time and anywhere on their laptops, This means students can carry their entire textbook library with them wherever they go, eliminating the need for heavy backpacks and the risk of forgetting materials at home due to the portability nature of their laptops and this.

This Government’s commitment towards our education deserves commendation, we’ve taken a new direction as a Country with the Free Senior High School Policy initiative, STEM recently introduced with the unprecedented construction of STEM Schools along the length and breadth of the Country and let’s not forget around 1,200 new SHS blocks have been constructed in our existing Secondary Schools which has increased the enrollments by 30 to 40% in most Schools.

Election has consequences, let’s vote Dr. Bawumia to continue with the leadership of service.

Gen. Mohammed Buhari
Youth Activist
#Bawumia2024
#ItIsPossible

