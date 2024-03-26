ModernGhana logo
Edward Bawa blasts NAPO over dumsor timetable comment

Edward Bawa blasts NAPO over dumsor timetable comment
Edward Bawa, a Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, has expressed disappointment over the remarks made by Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh regarding the need for a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Dr. Prempeh challenged those advocating for the ECG to issue a load-shedding timetable to come up with their own proposed schedules.

At the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, he urged critics to create their own timetable if they believe it’s necessary.

He questioned the rationale behind creating a timetable when the ECG has stated that there is no such plan in place.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, the Bongo MP indicated that the Energy Minister’s comments demonstrated the government’s lack of concern for Ghanaians.

He also suggested that the Minister’s remarks revealed his anger and disrespect towards the Ghanaians who have contributed to his current position.

“First and foremost, let me state that the comment by Honourable Matthew Opoku Prempeh is very unfortunate. It is a sign that we have a group of people who simply cannot care about how people feel. You can feel arrogance in his comments. You can feel disrespect for even the people who made you, who by their grace made you who you are in terms of being a minister of state,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

