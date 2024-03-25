Goldstar Air to enhance cargo movement across the African continent under AfCFTA

Wholly-owned Ghanaian airline, Goldstar Air aims to enhance cargo movement across the continent under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.

Each year, more than 52 billion tonnes of cargo are shipped by air, creating a constant demand for industry jobs.

As an indigenous airline, our vision extends to operating over one hundred aircraft and generating sustainable job opportunities for Ghanaians to connect African businesses and capitalize on the opportunity presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, with a staggering 44 million Small and Mediumsized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

The continent possesses the resources to make significant economic strides, and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area aims to eliminate trade barriers, representing a significant opportunity for Africa to assert itself on the global economic stage. Therefore, the airline has introduced Afrik Allianz, a multimodel single air transportation alliance connecting Africa and beyond.

According to Goldstar Air’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Bannerman, the airline is currently negotiating with the head of Ghana Post for a partnership aimed at providing innovative and rewarding opportunities for advancement. “This partnership will enable us to be more competitive and offer better services to our customers, resulting in a win-win situation,” he stated.

He added, “Our partnership with Ghana Post aims to emulate the strategy of the United States Postal Service, the second-largest employer in the United States with 525,469 career employees and 114,623 non-career employees as of 2023. United States Postal Service revenue in the most recently reported quarter was $19.8 billion. Together with Ghana Post, our aim is to create, build, and take ownership of our endeavors, whether it involves developing new technology in-house, launching comprehensive fulfillment centers, or constantly creating ideas, services, and products that enhance the lives of millions of customers. This includes offering pickup and delivery services directly to about 360 Ghana Post outlets, with stop-by-stop tracking available 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”

With this partnership, Mr Bannerman noted that Goldstar Air will prioritize Ghana Post cargo to ensure a seamless and frictionless experience, allowing it to focus on growing businesses and driving year-over-year growth.

He stressed that cargo revenues are forecasted to rise to $152 billion, representing one-third of the industry’s revenues. “In other words, for every 6 passenger aircraft, there is approximately 1 cargo aircraft. As a percentage, 85% of planes are passenger aircraft, while 15% are freighters,” he indicated.

He emphasised that “Our round-the-clock (24/7) service will support customers globally through phone, email, and chat services, while we build a world-class system and innovative self-service solutions for use by millions of customers each day on our apps and websites. Goldstar Air will adapt to meet the changing needs of customers by investing in our fleet to support our capacity to deliver what our customers want.”

According to Mr Bannerman, Tamale International Airport will serve as a pivotal hub for its airline's cargo, maintenance, and training facilities. He added that plans are underway to operate international passenger and cargo flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights.

“Given the increasing popularity and demand for fresh fruits and vegetables year-round, Goldstar Air will prioritize the transportation of perishable goods by air from Tamale International Airport. Appropriate packaging and handling are crucial to ensuring the perishable goods are delivered in good condition with shorter travel times and controlled temperatures,” he stated.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi International Airport to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, and Milan. Flights from Accra Kotoka International Airport will include destinations such as Baltimore Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown.

Source: Goldstar Air