Former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has condemned President Akufo-Addo's handling of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, alleging that the President's actions are undermining Ghanaian values and creating a rift between the arms of government.

His criticism follows a letter from the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, cautioning Parliament not to transmit the recently passed Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to President Akufo-Addo for assent.

The letter cited pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court against the bill as the reason for the President refusal to assent to the Bill.

According to Atik, the President's directive is a clear disregard for the constitutional process and a disrespect for the arms of government.

Registering his displeasure, he stated,"It is a clear indication that the president is not committed to protecting the Ghanaian values.

“He is not committed to the issues related to the Ghanaian family values.

“It is very sad because the president's action is creating a rift between the arms of Government. I don’t know how far this will go but Ghanaians will not forgive the president.”