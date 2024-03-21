ModernGhana logo
Ghana experience most transformation under NPP – Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says Ghana has seen and experienced the most significant transformation under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In an exclusive interview on the Happy Morning Show with Sefah-Danquah, he praised the NPP government for spearheading Ghana's most significant transformational projects and policies.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the core ideology of the party has always been geared towards making Ghana a great nation.

He highlighted the policies and projects initiated by NPP administrations from the era of President Kufuor to the current leadership under President Akufo-Addo as exemplary instances of this commitment to national development

He stated, “looking at the policies of the party since the era of President Kufuor to Akufo-Addo, you will realize that the best policies and projects Ghana has ever experienced and for which Ghanaians have attested to that fact is from the NPP governments.”

According to Afenyo-Markin, the younger generation within the party has been inspired by these achievements and is determined to uphold and build upon them for the betterment of Ghana.

