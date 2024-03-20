ModernGhana logo
Ridiculous! You impose over 40 taxes as head of EMT and turn around to attack GRA – Kwakye Ofosu blasts Bawumia

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has lambasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for accusing the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of setting unrealistic targets.

The Vice President in an engagement with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Ghana Bar Association on Wednesday, March 20, argued that tax officers have been left with no choice but to harass businesses because their bosses set unrealistic taxes for them.

“I’m saying that the target the sometimes set these tax officers are sometimes very unrealistic and that leads to harassment of businesses because you have to get something out of them,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Reacting to this, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described the argument by the Vice President as illogical.

According to him, it is ridiculous that Dr. Bawumia as Head of the Economic Management Team has imposed over 40 taxes on Ghanaians and will now turn around to attack GRA when they go around to collect the taxes.

“Bawumia's politics is as ridiculous as it is illogical. You impose over 40 taxes as Head of the EMT despite a promise not to do so in opposition and then you turn round to attack the GRA for going to collect the very taxes you have imposed. How comical. Throw him out,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

