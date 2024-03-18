13th African games: South Africa withdraws from Hockey competition over substandard pitch

South Africa have withdrawn from competing in the hockey competition of the 13th African Games.

This, according to the South African contingent, is due to the substandard pitch at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium that was laid only a few days ago prior to the start of the competition.

Team South Africa reportedly isn’t comfortable with the pitch for its 2024 Olympic-bound athletes. The contingent is reportedly also not happy about the overall organization of the Hockey competition.

The Hockey Federation has turned down multiple opportunities to speak on the issue, rather directing for calls to be made to the LOC for an official statement on the reason behind the South Africans withdrawal.

Earlier today, Egypt beat Nigeria 5-4 in the Men’s Competition and Ghana is set to play Nigeria in the Women’s Division at 2pm.

Ghana is hoping to add to its medal haul at the African Games it is hosting for the first time. The multi sport competition is due to conclude on March 23.