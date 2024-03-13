Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana — Domelevo warns

Headlines 'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana — Domelevo warns
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In Ghana, the election-year is an auction-year for public positions, a former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has said.

“We are in an election-year, which I term auction year. We are auctioning public offices. So, the highest bidder wins the auction at the end of the day," Mr Domelevo said at the maiden edition of the Leadership Ethics Seminar in Ho, Volta Region, organised by the Africa Ethics Institute.

"If we don't look at this auctioning of public offices seriously, what may happen is that, very soon, we will have people who are drug pushers funding our election and, so, will compromise our integrity", he warned.

"It is also possible that terrorists will fund our politicians into office, and we will be in trouble”, he added.

In his view, corruption has eaten into the system so much that it is now a religion.

He is advocating the establishment of an efficient public financial management system and fiscal decentralisation among other measures to eliminate corruption and protect the public purse.

Mr Domelevo also noted that Ghana's anti-corruption institutions were "too many" and called for their reorganisation and retooling for effectiveness.

He said, "commercialising" the fight against corruption, by allowing whistleblowers to work with anti-corruption agencies, would help the aituation.

In addition, the anti-corruption campaigner wants the assets declaration law enforced strictly as well as the lifestyles of public officers audited because “Ghana needs ethical and transformational leaders”.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Western Regional Minister wins one-million-cedi defamation case against chief/Mu...

2 hours ago

Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH500,000 – Chief Justice notify judges Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH¢500,000 – Chief Justice n...

2 hours ago

Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital

2 hours ago

Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa has boosted tourism – Cyril Ramaphosa Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa has boosted tourism – Cyril...

2 hours ago

Midwifery is a calling from God — 71-year-old midwife Midwifery is a calling from God — 71-year-old midwife

2 hours ago

'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana — Domelevo warns 'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana ...

2 hours ago

57.44million KIA expansion project suspended $57.44million KIA expansion project suspended

2 hours ago

'All NHIS gives you is a hospital folder' — Mahama 'All NHIS gives you is a hospital folder' — Mahama

3 hours ago

NHIS under Akufo-Addo is now only good to get you a hospital folder – Mahama laments NHIS under Akufo-Addo is now only good to get you a hospital folder – Mahama lam...

3 hours ago

Govt engaged in reckless dumsor; when you complain they use faulty transformers as an excuse – Mahama Gov’t engaged in reckless dumsor; when you complain they use faulty transformers...

Just in....
body-container-line