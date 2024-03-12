Government to construct museum at Kumasi International Airport – Regional Minister

The Government is set to construct a museum at the Kumasi International Airport, in honor of one of Asantes' monarchs, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I.

The museum according to government will display historical artefacts on the Sagranti War which saw the capture and subsequent exile of the thirteenth occupant of the Golden Stool, the highest seat of the Asante Kingdom.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 when he embarked on a day’s tour at the facility.

Speaking to this reporter on the sidelines of the tour, Hon Simon Osei Mensah disclosed that, President Akufo-Addo decided to name the airport after the Asante monarch due to the King's historical attachment to the area.

"History has it that, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I before his final exile in 1900 stayed in a brick building which the location is now the airport, other historians has it that although the structure was meant to accommodate the king, he was captured before it's completion, whatever the case is, we want to the president is renaming the airport to honor him," he stated.

Renaming of Kumasi International Airport

President Akufo-Addo whilst delivering his penultimate State of the Nation Address to Parliament revealed the airport will be named after Nana Agyeman Prempeh I.

Some residents of Kumasi who reacted to the move expressed delight in dedicating one of the prominent state infrastructure to the 13th Asante monarch.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh I was enstooled as Asantehene in March 1888 with the stool name Nana Kwaku Duah III. The name was later changed to Prempeh I.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh I fought the British in 1900 and was captured and sent to exile.