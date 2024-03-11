AUC launches ‘1 Million Next Level’ initiative to empower 300 million African youth

The African Union Commission has launched a new multi-pronged initiative aimed at building the capacity of 300 million African youth.

Called the "1 Million Next Level", it was unveiled at the official opening of the Youth Pavilion on the campus of the University of Ghana on Monday, March 11.

"Now, as you all know, Africa games are here as part of the AU initiative. So we want to make sure that the young people are not just here for games, but they're also here to also engage and get their capacity built on specific issues,” said Prudence Ngwenya, Director of Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate at the AUC.

Prudence Ngwenya, Director of Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate at the AUC

The initiative, spearheaded by AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, seeks to provide concrete opportunities for young Africans in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship, engagement, and health and wellbeing - termed the "4Es+H".

Ngwenya explained that the 1 Million Next Level will be rolled out across all AU member states and is expected to run till 2030.

“We take it around the continent in all member states and help them develop," she said.

Partner organizations like the UNFPA, IOM, and others are supporting implementation through activities like capacity building at the Youth Pavilion.

Youth unemployment remains a pressing challenge across Africa as well as globally.

Ngwenya acknowledged this, saying "it requires a lot more stakeholders, not just the African Union Commission, but a lot more stakeholders and to address it and work with the African Union to address it, including the government and the private sector."

The new initiative aims to equip Africa's burgeoning youth population with the skills and opportunities needed to find meaningful work and drive the continent's development.

It forms part of the AU's vision of empowering the next generation of African leaders.