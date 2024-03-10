Upper West Regional Women’s Wing congratulates Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on nomination as Running Mate

10.03.2024 LISTEN

The leadership of the NDC Women’s Wing and the Women’s Working Committees in the Upper West Region congratulate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her appointment as the NDC’s running mate to partner H. E. John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment and acceptance by the rank and file of the NDC is based on her competence and her massive achievements throughout her life’s service to our nation Ghana, both in Academia and in politics, as well as her mass appeal to the Ghanaian voters.

The Regional Women’s Wing believes that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s inclusion on the NDC’s 2024 ticket demonstrates JM’s commitment to inclusive governance and the party’s recognition of the role of women in the development of our dear country. This is especially so since Prof’s appointment came at a time when the world was celebrating International Women’s Day.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment is also a clarion call on the average Ghanaian woman to rise up and let her voice be heard by voting out the current corrupt Nana Addo / Bawumia government for their gross mismanagement of the economy and bring back the experienced John Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to save this country.

The Regional Women’s Wing, Women’s Working Committees, and the entire women of the Upper West Region accept this call and pledge to show their appreciation by voting massively for the NDC come December 7.

Thank you, NDC. Thank you, JM. Congratulations, Prof. JNOAgyemang.

Signed

Prisca Domenyevi Kuupol (PDK)

Regional Women’s Organizer – Upper West