Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
10.03.2024 Press Statement

Upper West Regional Women’s Wing congratulates Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on nomination as Running Mate

Upper West Regional Womens Wing congratulates Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on nomination as Running Mate
10.03.2024 LISTEN

The leadership of the NDC Women’s Wing and the Women’s Working Committees in the Upper West Region congratulate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her appointment as the NDC’s running mate to partner H. E. John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment and acceptance by the rank and file of the NDC is based on her competence and her massive achievements throughout her life’s service to our nation Ghana, both in Academia and in politics, as well as her mass appeal to the Ghanaian voters.

The Regional Women’s Wing believes that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s inclusion on the NDC’s 2024 ticket demonstrates JM’s commitment to inclusive governance and the party’s recognition of the role of women in the development of our dear country. This is especially so since Prof’s appointment came at a time when the world was celebrating International Women’s Day.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment is also a clarion call on the average Ghanaian woman to rise up and let her voice be heard by voting out the current corrupt Nana Addo / Bawumia government for their gross mismanagement of the economy and bring back the experienced John Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to save this country.

The Regional Women’s Wing, Women’s Working Committees, and the entire women of the Upper West Region accept this call and pledge to show their appreciation by voting massively for the NDC come December 7.

Thank you, NDC. Thank you, JM. Congratulations, Prof. JNOAgyemang.

Signed
Prisca Domenyevi Kuupol (PDK)
Regional Women’s Organizer – Upper West

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Western Region Chiefs order Prof Gadzekpo to apologise, retract homosexuality comment Western Region Chiefs order Prof Gadzekpo to apologise, retract homosexuality co...

1 hour ago

John Kumah's death: Hypocrites NDC must stop the politics, who says the late President Atta-Mills did not also die from poisoning? — Koku Anyidoho John Kumah's death: Hypocrites NDC must stop the politics, who says the late Pre...

2 hours ago

Investigate John Kumahs death – Alexander Abban tells police Investigate John Kumah’s death – Alexander Abban tells police

2 hours ago

Mahama enskinned Kouro Sabinwero Wajia I of Buwaa for honesty, visionary leadership Mahama enskinned Kouro Sabinwero Wajia I of Buwaa for honesty, visionary leaders...

2 hours ago

Tema Port handles 18 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, Takoradi handles 8million — GPHA Tema Port handles 18 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, Takoradi handles 8million ...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Its senseless to imprison gays – Franklin Cudjoe Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: ‘It’s senseless to imprison gays’ – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Mahama congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina Mahama congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina

2 hours ago

AFP - SIA KAMBOU Former Ivorian president Gbagbo agrees to run in 2025 election

2 hours ago

Gunmen raided Kuriga school just before classes were about to start and herded dozens of students into the bush. By Haidar Umar AFP Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students' kidnapping

2 hours ago

AP - Armando Franca Portugal votes in election that could fuel Europe’s drift to the right

Just in....
body-container-line