Passage of Affirmative Action Bill key to development — OLAM Director

By Samuel Akapule ll Contributor
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
OLAM women group in group picture after commemorating the International Women in Navrongo

Emmanuel Atiiga, the Executive Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM), emphasized the crucial role of women's empowerment in accelerating Ghana's development during this year's International Women's Day celebration in Navrongo.

Addressing journalists, he underscored the theme "Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress."

Atiiga highlighted the importance of passing the Affirmative Action Bill into law and providing employable skills as key tools for empowering women. He urged Parliament and government leadership to expedite the passage of the long-pending bill, noting its potential to address gender imbalances in various sectors as outlined in the Constitution.

Citing examples such as Rwanda, Iceland, Finland, and Norway, Atiiga emphasized the positive correlation between investing in women and accelerated development. Despite efforts by civil society organizations like OLAM and female aspirants for local government elections, the delay in passing the Affirmative Action Bill has widened the gender gap, hindering socioeconomic and political progress.

OLAM, with support from development partners like the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and the German Embassy in Ghana, has empowered thousands of young girls in Navrongo and Paga with employable skills. These initiatives, which include training in areas such as smock weaving, bead making, hairdressing, and computing, have enabled beneficiaries, including widows, orphans, and school dropouts, to establish their own businesses and support themselves and their families.

In addition to skills training, beneficiaries receive startup kits and certificates to facilitate the establishment of their enterprises. Atiiga commended the government for establishing Technical and Vocational Education in Ghana but called for prioritizing the sector and encouraging more females to join training programs to address the country's unemployment challenges.

Furthermore, OLAM conducted radio talks on Nabina Radio, a community radio in Navrongo, to advocate for gender empowerment at the institutional level.

OLAM, a Non-Governmental Organization, focuses on thematic areas such as gender empowerment, climate change, skills and entrepreneurship empowerment, and combating negative cultural practices.

