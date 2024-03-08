Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.03.2024 Headlines

‘Choose a former experienced driver over a careless driver’s mate’ – Mahama tell Ghanaians

Choose a former experienced driver over a careless drivers mate – Mahama tell Ghanaians
08.03.2024 LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to elect him over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama, drawing on his experience as a former President, stated that he is better equipped to govern the country than Dr Bawumia, who has likened his role to that of a driver’s mate and thus questioned his effectiveness.

In his national address on February 7 at the UPSA Auditorium, Dr Bawumia distanced himself from the country’s economic challenges, asserting that he is merely an associate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While addressing the public in the Upper West on Friday, Mr Mahama emphasised the importance for Ghanaians to elect him over Dr Bawumia.

He expressed confidence that along with his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, they are poised to steer the country towards recovery come December 7, 2024.

“The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate. And so, on 7th December the driver is going and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mate.”

“If even the driver could not drive well how much less the driver’s mate. If you have a car and the driver didn’t drive well and so you are taking your car back, will you give it to your former experienced driver or you will give it to the careless driver’s mate? I will give it to the former experienced driver. I won’t give it to the driver’s mate,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Women empowerment is not about rubbing shoulders with men – Nancy Dery Women empowerment is not about rubbing shoulders with men – Nancy Dery

1 hour ago

13th African Games: Rich cultural heritage on display as Ghana stages spectacular opening ceremony 13th African Games: Rich cultural heritage on display as Ghana stages spectacula...

1 hour ago

International Womens Day not about competing with men— Mawuena Trebarh International Women’s Day not about competing with men — Mawuena Trebarh

1 hour ago

Choose a former experienced driver over a careless drivers mate – Mahama tell Ghanaians ‘Choose a former experienced driver over a careless driver’s mate’ – Mahama tell...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's administration is worse; people steal, offend laws without accountability —Dr. Amoako Baah Akufo-Addo's administration is worse; people steal, offend laws without accounta...

2 hours ago

Independence day celebration isn't a fanfare to be rotated across the country; it drains Ghana financially —Atik Mohammed Independence day celebration isn't a fanfare to be rotated across the country; i...

3 hours ago

I'm aware of the national decay, dejection; I'm committed to partnering Mahama to restore Ghana's hope —Prof. Opoku-Agyemang I'm aware of the national decay, dejection; I'm committed to partnering Mahama t...

3 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: Americans teaching us human rights is annoying, disrespectful —Kwesi Pratt Anti-LGBTQ bill: Americans teaching us human rights is annoying, disrespectful —...

3 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's selection as running mate proves the place of women in NDC - DFMLP Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's selection as running mate proves the place of women in ND...

6 hours ago

Kwaku Sintim-Misa Ghana’s anti-gay bill very ridiculous; we must hold on – KSM

Just in....
body-container-line