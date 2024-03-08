If driver Akufo-Addo couldn’t drive the car well what can his mate Bawumia do – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has charged Ghanaians to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking at a community durbar in Bussie in the Upper West Region, the former President argued that if President Akufo-Addo as President could not do well for Ghanaians, then his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot do any better.

Using Dr. Bawumia’s analogy of just being a driver’s mate in the ruling government, John Dramani Mahama insists that Ghanaians must not trust him.

“On 7th December the driver is going and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years, he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mats.

“If the driver couldn’t drive well how much less the driver’s mate? If you have a car and the driver didn’t drive well and so you are taking your car back, will you give it to your former experienced driver or you will give it to the careless driver’s mate? I will give it to my former experienced driver. I will not give it to the driver’s mate,” John Mahama said at the durbar.

In his address to the people, the former President admonished Ghanaians to use the December 7 polls to get rid of the NPP government, describing President Akufo-Addo’s administration as a clueless one.

“December 7 is Election Day. We all know what we’ve gone through these last seven and a half years. The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate,” Mahama claimed.