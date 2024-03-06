Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.03.2024 Social News

CSIR-BRRI/John Hopkins International Research Unit launch report on road traffic situation in Kumasi

LaunchLaunch
06.03.2024 LISTEN

A Summary Status Report released by the John Hopkins International Research Unit in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Building and Road Research Institute (CSIR-BRRI) has shed light on concerning trends in the traffic situation within Kumasi, Ghana.

According to the report, a staggering 89% of vehicles observed on local and collector roads in the city were found to be traveling at unsafe speeds. Additionally, data from the report indicated a high rate of speeding, with 35% of all observed vehicles exceeding speed limits.

The report highlighted that SUVs recorded the highest incidence of speeding, with 48% of them driving above posted speed limits. Ing. Francis Afukaar, Chief Research Scientist at CSIR-BRRI, delivered a technical presentation during the report's launch, emphasizing the alarming prevalence of speeding, particularly in October 2023. He noted that speeding was more common during weekends and on collector roads compared to arterial roads.

Furthermore, the report outlined the correlation between higher speeds and increased crash risk, with even a small increase in average vehicle speed leading to a significant rise in crash incidence and fatality rates.

In response to these findings, the City Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne, launched both the Summary Status Report and the Speed Action Plan on Tuesday, 5th March, 2024. The Mayor underscored the city's commitment to addressing road safety concerns and emphasized the importance of stakeholders utilizing the reports' recommendations to implement effective interventions.

Becky Bavinger, representing Bloomberg Philanthropies, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the initiative and emphasized the critical role of the reports in combating speeding and reducing road crash fatalities. She urged stakeholders to maximize the use of these reports to achieve the goal of halving road crash deaths by 2030.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: EnockAkonnor

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Well never abandon victims of Akosombo dam spillage – Akufo-Addo We’ll never abandon victims of Akosombo dam spillage – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Independence without prosperity meaningless — Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Independence without prosperity meaningless — Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong 

6 hours ago

Full Text: Akufo-Addos speech at 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua Full Text: Akufo-Addo’s speech at 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua

6 hours ago

Our electoral system not perfect but every election has been an improvement on the previous one – President Akufo-Addo Our electoral system not perfect but every election has been an improvement on t...

6 hours ago

We've overcome our difficult economic challenges – Akufo-Addo We've overcome our difficult economic challenges – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Six-year-old girl shakes crowd with marching skills Six-year-old girl shakes crowd with marching skills

6 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy is political gimmick, undoable – Kojo Frimpong Mahama’s ‘24-hour economy’ is political gimmick, undoable – Kojo Frimpong   

6 hours ago

President Ouattara commends Akufo-Addos leadership, achievements in spite of global crisis President Ouattara commends Akufo-Addo’s leadership, achievements in spite of gl...

6 hours ago

Ghana owes it to rest of Africa to shine – Akufo-Addo Ghana owes it to rest of Africa to shine – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

National Cathedral Project: Ablakwa, Sam George, other NDC MPs commission most expensive hole in the world to ridicule NPP gov't National Cathedral Project: Ablakwa, Sam George, other NDC MPs ‘commission’ most...

Just in....
body-container-line