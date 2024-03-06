CSIR-BRRI/John Hopkins International Research Unit launch report on road traffic situation in Kumasi

Launch

06.03.2024 LISTEN

A Summary Status Report released by the John Hopkins International Research Unit in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Building and Road Research Institute (CSIR-BRRI) has shed light on concerning trends in the traffic situation within Kumasi, Ghana.

According to the report, a staggering 89% of vehicles observed on local and collector roads in the city were found to be traveling at unsafe speeds. Additionally, data from the report indicated a high rate of speeding, with 35% of all observed vehicles exceeding speed limits.

The report highlighted that SUVs recorded the highest incidence of speeding, with 48% of them driving above posted speed limits. Ing. Francis Afukaar, Chief Research Scientist at CSIR-BRRI, delivered a technical presentation during the report's launch, emphasizing the alarming prevalence of speeding, particularly in October 2023. He noted that speeding was more common during weekends and on collector roads compared to arterial roads.

Furthermore, the report outlined the correlation between higher speeds and increased crash risk, with even a small increase in average vehicle speed leading to a significant rise in crash incidence and fatality rates.

In response to these findings, the City Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne, launched both the Summary Status Report and the Speed Action Plan on Tuesday, 5th March, 2024. The Mayor underscored the city's commitment to addressing road safety concerns and emphasized the importance of stakeholders utilizing the reports' recommendations to implement effective interventions.

Becky Bavinger, representing Bloomberg Philanthropies, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the initiative and emphasized the critical role of the reports in combating speeding and reducing road crash fatalities. She urged stakeholders to maximize the use of these reports to achieve the goal of halving road crash deaths by 2030.