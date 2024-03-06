Modern Ghana logo
Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's annoying to instruct our President; who do you think you are? — Kwesi Pratt 'mad' at US Ambassador

Kwesi Pratt Jr., the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has criticized the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, for her comments on the anti-LGBTQ bill that was passed in Parliament a few days ago.

Parliament approved the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ) on Wednesday, February 28, sparking varied reactions both nationally and internationally.

Ambassador Palmer expressed her disappointment in a Facebook post, stating, "I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights, but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press."

Reacting to the US Ambassador's comments, Kwesi Pratt quizzes, "Who do you think you are?"

In an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, Pratt voiced his concerns, saying, "Whether you are gay or not is not my concern. What matters is for us to protect our democracy and not allow someone like the US Ambassador to think she's above the President; giving him instructions, and so on.

“It's annoying. How can an ambassador behave like that? Who do you think you are? Are you the one to show us when to go to sleep and when to wake up?" Pratt remarked.

