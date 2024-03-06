Alassane Ouattara arrives in Koforidua for Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration

The Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, for the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, has arrived in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital as the Special Guest of Honour for the 67th Independence Day parade.

The Ivorian President was accompanied by high-powered delegation and was welcomed by the State Protocol at the Koforidua Youth Resources Center venue of the event.

The theme for this year's Independence Day parade is: “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” with a focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, his wife, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, among other top government officials were also in attendance.

As early as Wednesday morning, there was a tight security presence and vehicular traffic across the principal streets of Koforidua leading to the Youth Resource Center, where the event is taking place.

The 67th Independence Day Celebration is being featuring 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools and various traditional groups, all participating in the activities.

The event was also being graced by all the 11 Paramount chiefs in the Eastern Region led by the President of the Regional House of Chiefs and Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Sakite II.

Meanwhile, all the major four roads leading to Koforidua have been awash with mini billboards of the big six of Ghana's independence and the hoisting of Ghana flags, drumming home the significance of the ceremony.

-DGN online