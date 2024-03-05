Modern Ghana logo
Tema Motorway Phase 2: Roads Minister orders early completion of project

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || contributor
Tema Motorway Phase 2: Roads Minister orders early completion of project
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has directed the contractors working on the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase 2 Project to accelerate work and complete the project by October this year, two months ahead of the initial December 2024 deadline.

During his first on-site inspection since assuming office, the Minister tasked the contractors to develop a "crash programme" that involves round-the-clock operations, utilising all available engineering skills and technologies to expedite the project's completion.

"According to the contractor, the project will be ready for commissioning by December this year, but I have tasked them to work around the clock for an early completion by October, which the contractor has well received," Asenso-Boakye stated.

The Minister expressed the government's readiness to ensure the project's timely completion ahead of schedule.

Mr Asenso-Boakye earlier met with the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mochizuki Hisanobu, to address any outstanding matters related to tax exemptions to ensure a smooth execution of the project.

"Yesterday, I had the opportunity of meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, His Excellency Mochizuki Hisanobu in my office and I can confirm that all outstanding matters related to tax exemptions have been dealt with," he assured the contractor.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, stating, "I am happy to see first-hand the rate of progress that is currently happening here. Since I assumed office about a week ago, this is my first outdoor inspection and I decided to visit this particular project because of the obvious benefit it brings to motorists using the road and many of our people."

The "Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase 2" was initiated to address traffic congestion at the five-legged Tema intersection, where Accra and Tema Port traffic intersected during peak hours.

Following a preparatory survey by JICA, Phase 1 converted the roundabout into a two-tier intersection and was completed ahead of schedule in June 2020. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned Phase 1 in a brief ceremony in June 2020.

Phase 2 of the project, currently ongoing, involves constructing a third-tier flyover to separate through and left-turning traffic, funded by a Japanese grant of $27 million.

With a contract duration of 28 months, Phase 2 commenced in July 2022 and is originally expected to conclude by December 2024.

The project aims to enhance urban mobility, logistics, and trade integration in the Greater Accra Region and the ECOWAS sub-region.

