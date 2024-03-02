Modern Ghana logo
‘We’re sorry for the intermittent power outages experienced at KIA on Friday’ — GACL

Passengers traveling through Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, Ghana experienced delays and disruption on Friday due to intermittent power outages that saw backup generators fail to start quickly.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), which manages operations at KIA, confirmed there were power issues throughout the day that affected airport operations.

There were long queues at check-in counters and security checkpoints as the loss of power slowed processing and screening of passengers, per reports.

In a social media post, GACL said the usual backup generators, known as gentsets, took about 90 seconds to kick in - three to five times longer than normal.

According to GACL management, “Our gentsets, which normally kick-starts within 3-5 seconds of an outage took about 1 minute 30 seconds to kick-in.”

"Management of GACL apologies for the inconvenience caused,” the post reads further.

