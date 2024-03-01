Modern Ghana logo
Police Service Commends Abdulai Abanga for donating two motorbikes to Binduri Police Station

By Alexander Naaga Bombande II Contributor
The Ghana Police Service through the Bawku Divisional Police Command has sent words of appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Abdulai Abanga for donating two motorbikes and two 32 inches TV sets to the police service in Binduri.

In a letter dated February 29, 2024 signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Maxwell Mornah Disuuri, the police service conveyed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the donation to the Binduri Police Station.

A section of the letter read, "On behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the Upper East Regional Command (we) want to thank you and express our profound appreciation for donating two (2) Apsonic Aloba motorbikes and two 32 inches Innova Led TV sets to the Binduri Police Station."

The police service further indicated that the gesture from Hon. Abdulai Abanga will enhance policing within the jurisdiction.

The Member of Parliament made the donation earlier on 29th January 2024 as part of efforts to enhance peace and security in Binduri, noting that the motorbikes will increase police visibility within the constituency.

Read the letter from the police below:

312024111814-osjvm8x442-picture11

