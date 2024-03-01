Modern Ghana logo
V/R: Driver drowns with vehicle in Volta Lake at Krachi 

Akwasi Obempah, 35, the official driver of Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachiwura has met his untimely death on Thursday, as he is alleged to have drowned in the Volta Lake at Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

Nana Ato Odyifase I, Akwamuhene of Krachi, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said his information was that the deceased left the palace on Thursday to wash the Krachiwura's official vehicle at the old site before 0700hours.

He said report alleged that the driver and the vehicle drifted into the River and submerged.

Nana Akwamuhene said a search party including, Marine Police, Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Military and community divers, located the vehicle on the River bed with the deceased lying by it and hauled both ashore.

He said deceased body was deposited at the morgue of the Municipal hospital and the Toyota V8 vehicle parked at the premises of the Ghana Police Service.

He said Nana Besemuna, who doubles as the President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, reached out to report the incident to the Police.

A Police source confirmed the incident as investigations into the matter continued.

GNA

