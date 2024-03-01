Al Jazeera English’s “Rescue Mission Gaza” Triumphs at RTS Television Journalism Awards 2024

Al Jazeera English’s documentary “Rescue Mission Gaza” clinched the top spot at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Television Journalism Awards 2024, a prestigious recognition in the world of journalism.

The winners were announced during the annual RTS award ceremony held in London on February 28.

Competing against industry giants, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Independent Television (ITV), “Rescue Mission Gaza” stood out for its powerful narrative that captures the harrowing plight of civilians in Gaza City.

The documentary follows a civil defence worker navigating through the chaos, showcasing the challenges faced in rescuing people amid conflict - from evading bombs to rushing injured individuals to hospitals and extracting children from the rubble.

During the award ceremony, it was revealed that filmmaker Mohammed Sawwaf, a crucial member of the winning team, had been seriously injured and was inaccessible, bravely working under siege in Gaza City. Despite the adversities faced by the team, their dedication to shedding light on the realities of war and its impact on the people of Gaza was evident.

“I hope you will tell the world that the people of Gaza love life and hate war”, expressed cameraman Ibrahim Al-Otla in a heartfelt video message from Rafah.

Al Jazeera English also received a nomination for News Channel of the Year for its 2023 coverage, particularly focusing on the conflict in Gaza. Throughout the year, the network showcased its commitment to truth and accuracy, persisting with reporting even amidst targeted attacks and open threats. The channel’s coverage extended beyond Gaza, addressing significant global events such as the war in Ukraine, earthquakes in Morocco, Turkey, and Syria, as well as the immigration crisis in Tunisia and Panama.

Fiona Lawson-Baker, Executive Producer of Documentaries, who accepted the award on behalf of the team, stated, “This accolade is a testament to the bravery of our teams around the world – especially to our truly incredible teams in Gaza, working under conditions almost impossible to comprehend”.

Expressing joy and gratitude, Issa Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Al Jazeera English, remarked, “We are delighted and honoured to win this prestigious award. The great journalism that we do, and that done by our colleagues in other media organizations, is more important than ever in today’s world. This award is a wonderful recognition of the talent, dedication, and hard work of our teams”.

Established in 1927, the RTS stands as one of the most esteemed journalism associations in the UK, recognizing outstanding journalism both within Britain and on the international stage. Al Jazeera English’s triumph at the RTS Television Journalism Awards 2024 underscores the channel’s commitment to delivering impactful and courageous journalism amid challenging global circumstances.

