The tragedy of February 28: How three Ghanaian heroes died fighting for their rights

On February 28th, 1948, the shores of colonial Ghana were stained with blood as three veterans of the Gold Coast Regiment - Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey - were shot to death by British police during a peaceful protest.

The men had served bravely alongside British troops in Burma during World War II, earning prestigious honors for their service.

However, upon returning home, they found no heroes' welcome - only broken promises.

Despite assurances of pensions and employment after the war, the veterans struggled in poverty without the support they were owed.

Seeking to rightfully air their grievances, around 50 ex-soldiers marched to the Governor's residence, Christiansborg Castle, to present a petition.

But at the gates, Superintendent Colin Imray refused them entry, stubbornly barring their democratic act.

As tensions rose, Imray lost control - snatching a gun and opening fire on the protest leaders in a shocking act of violence, after his subordinates reportedly refused his order to shoot.

The officers had risked their lives to protect Britain overseas, yet found no protection in their own country.

This tragedy came at the conclusion of a month-long period of riots protesting British inflation of goods prices in Ghana.

In January 1948, Ga chief Nii Kwabena Bonne III organized a boycott of all European imports to pressure the Foreign Traders' Association, AWAM, to reduce inflated prices.

The boycott was followed by riots in early February, which was reportedly supposed to end around the same time as the veterans' march but had to be exacerbated after the incident.