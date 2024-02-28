Ghana’s current economic crisis, debt distress and bankruptcy clearly self-inflicted — Ablakwa

Ghana's current economic woes are largely self-inflicted due to mismanagement and lack of transparency in government procurement processes, according to North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a social media post on Wednesday, February 28, Mr. Ablakwa provided documents showing that a company owned by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's brother, Abraham Bawumia received over GHS83 million in single-sourced cocoa road contracts, representing a significant conflict of interest.

"Note from the PPA intercepted document that Resource Access Limited owned by the Veep's brother, Abraham Bawumia was awarded two single-source cocoa road contracts with values GHS54,263,718.64 and GHS29,468,546.54," wrote the MP.

He also cited findings from the Auditor-General that reveals that 87% of cocoa roads contracts were single-sourced and inflated by up to three times their actual value.

“COCOBOD budgeted GHS1.3 billion and ended up recklessly and opaquely awarding inflated contracts to the sum of GHS13 billion," the MP said.

Mr. Ablakwa argued that the country wouldn't have been in its current economic troubles if there had been transparency and accountability in public procurement.

As a former vocal critic of single-sourced contracts when in opposition, the vocal lawmaker said Vice President Bawumia's family benefiting raises serious questions.