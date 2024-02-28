Level of corruption under Akufo-Addo more than what is measured by Transparency International – Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has opined that corruption has imprisoned President Akufo-Addo, making it difficult for him to fight the canker.

According to him, the level of corruption under President Akufo-Addo is more than what is measured by Transparency International.

“In his 2017 State of the Nation address, he made a pledge that ‘my government will enforce the procurement law’. Before that, he also made the pledge to the people of Ghana that sole sourcing would become a thing of the past and that he would use the Anas principle.

“Today, Anas is fighting for his survival under his watch and the Anas principle is not to be heard within government circles. Today, the level of corruption in his government, I believe the level of corruption is even more than the perception that is measured by Transparency International. The transparency international puts his government as the worst ever in the fourth republic,” Alhassan Suhuyini said in an interview with 3FM.

Early this year on January 30, Transparency International released its report of its Corruption Perception Index for 2023 with Ghana scoring zero [no improvement] for the fourth consecutive year in fighting corruption.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International in its report said, “Ghana scored 43 out of a clean score of 100 and ranked 70th out of 180 countries and territories included in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023 released today, 30th January 2024 by Transparency International (TI). This marks the fourth consecutive year of stagnation in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, as indicated by the CPI.”

For Alhassan Suhuyini, this does not paint the entire picture. He argues that corruption has engulfed the government after President Akufo-Addo failed to crack the whip.