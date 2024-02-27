Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper West: Over 92,000 tons of refuse cleared in seven districts by Zoomlion

By Dindobuo Eric II Contributor
Regional News Upper West: Over 92,000 tons of refuse cleared in seven districts by Zoomlion
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Zoomlion Ghana, a leading waste management company in Ghana, has initiated a week-long refuse evacuation exercise in the Upper West Region.

This exercise targets seven out of the eleven districts in the region, aiming to alleviate the challenges posed by refuse dump sites.

The districts benefiting from this exercise include Nadowli-Kaleo, Daffiama Bussie Issa, Wa West, Lambussie Karni, Wa East, Nandom municipality, and Sisala West. Commencing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the week-long initiative successfully evacuated eleven major refuse dump sites across these districts.

Madam Katherine Lankono, the District Chief Executive for Nadowli-Kaleo, commended Zoomlion Ghana for including her district in the exercise, emphasizing the health hazards posed by refuse dump sites. She highlighted the positive impact of the evacuation on disease prevention and community productivity.

In the Daffiama Bussie Issa district, Mr. Thoman Sondire, a retired educationist, lauded the initiative for its timeliness and potential to improve public health. He expressed concerns about indiscriminate waste disposal and open defecation, stressing the importance of community involvement in waste management.

The approximate amount of refuse evacuated during the exercise is estimated at 92,414.75 tons, as reported by Zoomlion Ghana's evacuation team. Mr. Venantious Kuudir, the Upper West Regional manager of Zoomlion, emphasized the goal of ensuring a clean and healthy environment in the region. He underscored the significance of waste evacuation in reducing health risks and enhancing overall well-being.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ashaiman Chief warn miscreants from Ada, Nima, Kasoa, Ningo, Tema to stop using area as crime base Ashaiman Chief warn miscreants from Ada, Nima, Kasoa, Ningo, Tema to stop using ...

2 hours ago

Success of Free SHS answers critics, detractors should cease the arguments - Akufo-Addo Success of Free SHS answers critics, detractors should cease the arguments - Aku...

2 hours ago

SONA: Akufo-Addo to launch One-tablet-per-student in March SONA: Akufo-Addo to launch One-tablet-per-student in March 

2 hours ago

Ghana to produce 4.5 million ounces of gold annually – Akufo-Addo Ghana to produce 4.5 million ounces of gold annually – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Don't give up hope – Mahama encourages frustrated youth Don't give up hope – Mahama encourages frustrated youth 

2 hours ago

Reject anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – CDD's Prof Gadzekpo begs Akufo-Addo Reject anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – CDD's Prof Gadzekpo begs Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Government committed to improving cinema industry – Akufo-Addo Government committed to improving cinema industry – Akufo-Addo 

2 hours ago

Ex- Assembly member faces court for pocketing GHC500,000 meant for road project Ex- Assembly member faces court for pocketing GHC500,000 meant for road project

2 hours ago

We've saved over GHC10-trillion from civil litigation, judgement debts — Akufo-Addo We've saved over GHC10-trillion from civil litigation, judgement debts — Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians wont miss you, bye-bye – Ato Forson tells Akufo-Addo and Bawumia Ghanaians won’t miss you, bye-bye – Ato Forson tells Akufo-Addo and Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line