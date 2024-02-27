Upper West: Over 92,000 tons of refuse cleared in seven districts by Zoomlion

Zoomlion Ghana, a leading waste management company in Ghana, has initiated a week-long refuse evacuation exercise in the Upper West Region.

This exercise targets seven out of the eleven districts in the region, aiming to alleviate the challenges posed by refuse dump sites.

The districts benefiting from this exercise include Nadowli-Kaleo, Daffiama Bussie Issa, Wa West, Lambussie Karni, Wa East, Nandom municipality, and Sisala West. Commencing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the week-long initiative successfully evacuated eleven major refuse dump sites across these districts.

Madam Katherine Lankono, the District Chief Executive for Nadowli-Kaleo, commended Zoomlion Ghana for including her district in the exercise, emphasizing the health hazards posed by refuse dump sites. She highlighted the positive impact of the evacuation on disease prevention and community productivity.

In the Daffiama Bussie Issa district, Mr. Thoman Sondire, a retired educationist, lauded the initiative for its timeliness and potential to improve public health. He expressed concerns about indiscriminate waste disposal and open defecation, stressing the importance of community involvement in waste management.

The approximate amount of refuse evacuated during the exercise is estimated at 92,414.75 tons, as reported by Zoomlion Ghana's evacuation team. Mr. Venantious Kuudir, the Upper West Regional manager of Zoomlion, emphasized the goal of ensuring a clean and healthy environment in the region. He underscored the significance of waste evacuation in reducing health risks and enhancing overall well-being.