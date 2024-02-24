Modern Ghana logo
‘NPP replicating NDC's Free SHS attacks on 24-hour economy policy’ — Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch
24.02.2024

The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is trying to also criticise the National Democratic Congress' 24-hour economy policy the same way the NDC previously attacked the NPP's free senior high school (SHS) policy.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr. Asare said the "strategic onslaught" is a normal technique used by politicians to make their opponents look unpopular.

"It reminds me of how the NDC launched a similar protracted onslaught on Nana Addo’s major promise-free SHS, between 2008 and 2012 etc. They said it was meaningless and impossible, just like the 24 Hour Economy,” he said.

"Those were the days Nana couldn’t put a budget to the free SHS promise. But time proved the NDC wrong. Nothing is impossible, albeit at a significant cost,” he added.

According to Mr. Asare, "the real objective of such attacks only make political sense."

He urged citizens to look beyond the partisan rhetoric and "ask the right questions" about policies put out by politicians.

As part of his policies to build the “Ghana we want”, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to provide incentives that will enable businesses run all day all night to create more jobs for the youth.

However, NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a rally in Tamale, described the policy as a “bad idea.”

