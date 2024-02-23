The Jirapa Area Youth and Development Association (JAYDA) has called for public assistance in the investigations into the alleged murder of Mr Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Royal Cozy Hills Hotel.

“It is our hope that all persons who have information relating to the matter, no matter how remote, will volunteer same to the Investigating Agencies. Indeed, we urge them to do so willingly and promptly,” the group said in a statement.

The statement was jointly signed by Mr Musah W. Cheyuo and Mr Sebastian Languon, the National President and National Secretary of JAYDA appealed to Police to expedite action to ensure that persons found culpable were prosecuted for justice to take its course.

While condemning the act in no uncertain terms, the statement said it was in order that suspects were taken through the due legal process by arraigning them.

It called on the people of Jirapa and all affected persons to remain calm while investigations continue.

The statement said the activities of the late businessman in Jirapa “brought the town of Jirapa to the limelight and indeed to the whole world.”

“Through his establishment of the luxurious Royal Cozy Hills also known as “Jirapa Dubai”, he expanded tourism in the area and offered lots of employment to the youth and his philanthropic exploits in supporting numerous programme and projects”, JAYDA said in the statement.

The statement said the alleged murder of the late Johnson, one of the illustrious sons of Jirapa, was regrettable, shocking, and traumatic to the people of the area and a big blow not only the Jirapa Municipality but to the Upper West Region and Ghana as a whole.

The late CEO was gruesomely murdered at his private residence in Jirapa.

Seven suspects have so far been arrested and two of them have been granted Police enquiry bail while five others are in Police custody.

GNA