‘I'll move and not be perturbed’ — Afua Asantewaa on unsuccessful GWR sing-a-thon attempt

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has said she will not be discouraged by her unsuccessful attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Prior to the results being officially announced on Friday, February 23, Afua clashed with critics on TikTok who alleged she had not been successful.

Responding to the naysayers, she stated: "If the outcome is not favourable, I will move and not be perturbed at all. Because I am proud that I’m the only female to have ever attempted sing-a-thon and completed it."

"Those wishing me bad luck, if you are asked to stand on your feet for five minutes your family would buy a coffin for you. enough of the criticisms,” she added in the live session.

Guinness World Records in a response via X officially announced the results, expressing hope that Afua Asantewaa try again soon.

A tweet from GWR said, "Afua's attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon."

Afua Asantewaa staged and completed her sing-a-thon for five days, clocking 126 hours of continuous singing.

This surpassed the existing record of 105 hours currently held by Indian Sunil Waghmare.