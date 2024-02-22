Northern NPP Concern Youth Group Condemns One-Sided Support And Open Declaration For The Running Mate Slot

22.02.2024 LISTEN

The leadership of the Northern NPP Concern Youth group based in the Northern Region of Ghana has taken with grave concern the biased and one-sided open declaration for who becomes the running mate to our Flagbearer, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Indeed, we have seen different groups from the Northern Region pushing the agenda of one candidate to be chosen as the running mate to our brother who emerged victorious as the Flagbearer and the First Northerner to lead the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

Firstly, we the leadership of the Northern NPP Concern Youth group welcomed Dr. Bawumia's election as the leader and Flagbearer of NPP as momentous and something we should hold in high esteem as Northerners to concentrate more on how to project him as the best to lead Ghana come December 7, 2024.

Secondly, with keen observation, it is obvious that some groups or people are pushing for the agenda of one person to be named as running mate to the neglect of our core mandate i.e to also remain neutral in who becomes the running mate to our hard-working Vice President, and Flagbearer H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Thirdly, our Flagbearer needs more time to think through the names he will submit to the National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party NPP and deserves more time to choose a viable running mate to complement him for Victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

We, therefore see such emerging groups from the Northern Region as a way to distract and put unneeded pressure on our dynamic and iconic Flagbearer who is poised to lead on his vision or policies the Ghanaian people are yearning for the development of the Country.

As the Northern NPP Concern Youth group, we continue to remain resolute and nonaligned in our dealings with what goes on in the Party mainly in the Northern Region with membership from all 18 Constituencies.

The leadership further wants to advise our brothers and sisters from the Northern Region to be seen as promoters of unity, peace, and harmony within the territories of the Region and the other Northern Regions but not to pick our preferred running mate for the Flagbearer who is our own already with a deep sense of intellect to choose the best among them.

We also caution members of such groups not to allow their personal and self-seeking interests to override the interests of the good people of the Northern Region and Ghana at large. We should be acting as a group of people with the heart to accommodate all those whose names are in the public domain as running mates.

Undoubtedly, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is celebrated throughout the Country for the magnanimous and a symbol of unity whose doors are wide open for the involvement of every Tom Dick and Harry who believes in the ideologies of the Center-right conservative political party, NPP, and outside the Party.

Importantly, it is incumbent on us as a people especially the youth to embrace and stay impartial in who becomes the running mate so they do not see our actions as biased and being selective entirely towards them.

As a concerned group, our focus is to ensure the progress and the forward march of the Party in the Northern Region, and certain actions that may create further division must be condemned with all the seriousness they deserve.

We appeal to such groups or individuals to channel their energies and time towards advocating and the dissemination of the achievements and policies of the Flagbearer and the New Patriotic Party, NPP under the Nana/Bawumia administration.

It's also important to note that, people have the right to form groups and to champion an agenda but our collective interest should be hinged on how to propagate the laudable vision and policies of the Flagbearer with phenomenal and unmatched leadership acumen.

Finally, we vehemently oppose such an open one-sided declaration as Northern NPP Concern Youth for the above-mentioned reasons for fairness, and equitable approach towards the personalities and names in the public domain to partner with our brother for a resounding victory.

Signed

Leadership of Northern NPP Concern Youth group.

(The Youth Interest Our Priority)

Contacts: 0249197068/0542184296