Deputy CEO of CRMLC, Pilot Queen and her team pays courtesy call Kufour

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
22.02.2024 LISTEN

In an exclusive event unfolding on the morning of February 21, Princess Duncan, the Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, made a significant visit to the residence of former President John Agyekum Kufour at Peduease in the Eastern Region.

This was done when Princess Duncan who doubled as a Pilot Queen and (Nana Akua Ahenesima I) Nkosohemaa of Frante Skeyeredumasi Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region was on her way to the state.

The delegation, spearheaded by Prof. Owusu Ansah from the KNUST, featured key figures such as Nana Nhyira 1, Rita Owusu Ansah, Esq, Mr. Deladem Kisseih, and Mr. Anthony Cudjoe – collectively presenting the innovative strides of COA Manufacturing Company.

Mr. Deladem Kisseih, Head of Public Affairs seized the moment to spotlight COA Research and Manufacturing Company's pioneering products – COA Mixture and COA Plus Mixture. He underlined the significant impact of these formulations, crafted under the visionary guidance of Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan.

In a generous gesture, the delegation presented Former President J.A. Kufour with samples of COA Plus Mixture. Expressing gratitude, President Kufour enthusiastically welcomed the health innovation, signaling his intent to incorporate it into his well-being regimen for potential immune system enhancement.

