Alan Kyerematen announces Greater Accra Market tour

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has announced his upcoming Greater Accra Market Tour.

He described the tour as a unique opportunity for deep engagement with the resilient market men and women, suppliers, and buyers who are integral to our economy.

During the tour, Mr. Kyerematen aims to directly connect with the vibrant voices of our market communities, attentively listening to their concerns and aspirations.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, several markets including Makola, Okaishie, Abossey-Okai, Kaneshie, and Kokompe will be visited. On Monday, February 26, 2024, the tour will continue to Tema Community 1, Ashaiman, and Madina markets.

Mr. Kyerematen, who is seeking to be elected President as an independent candidate in the December polls, emphasizes the importance of understanding the needs and perspectives of market communities in shaping policies and initiatives for the country's future.

—Classfmonline