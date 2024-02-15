Zebilla: PTA hands over 6 flats to Zebilla SHTS to tackle accommodation crisis

15.02.2024 LISTEN

Over the weekend, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of Zebilla Senior Technical School (ZSHTS) took a significant step in addressing the school's accommodation challenges by officially delivering a new Teacher accommodation block.

This initiative aims to mitigate the issues faced by the school in housing its teaching staff adequately.

One notable concern has been the unauthorized entry of some students who scaled the fenced wall due to insufficient security personnel. The strategic placement of the new PTA building is expected to deter such behaviors, enhancing overall safety within the school premises.

The handover ceremony marked the unveiling of the partially completed 6-unit Teachers Quarters, estimated at a cost of GH¢674,794. This infrastructure investment is poised to enhance the quality of teaching and learning within the institution.

Thomas Ayamweogo, the PTA Chairman, reiterated the association's commitment to supplementing the government's initiatives in providing quality education. He emphasized the importance of the accommodation block in addressing the accessibility of secondary education in the region and expressed optimism about its potential to alleviate accommodation challenges and foster discipline among students.

Mr. Richard Ayabilla Akumbas, the school's headmaster, extended gratitude to the PTA members for their invaluable support in enhancing the school's infrastructure. He pledged to ensure that the new accommodation facility contributes significantly to improved academic performance, thus justifying the investment made by parents.

In addition to the Teacher accommodation block, the PTA has undertaken various other projects within the school premises. These include cladding a 4-unit classroom block, providing essential teaching materials such as marker boards, pens, and A4 paper, as well as installing mechanized boreholes to ensure adequate water supply.

Suley Agholisi, the school's board chairman, commended the PTA for its unwavering support in infrastructure development and resource provision. He emphasized the crucial role of external support from benevolent individuals, NGOs, and community groups in supplementing government efforts, urging them to emulate the PTA's exemplary commitment.

In summary, the concerted efforts of the PTA, alongside collaborative support from various stakeholders, underscore the collective determination to address educational challenges and foster holistic development within Zebilla Senior Technical School.