NDC Cape Coast South Constituency Organiser apologises to Kastle FM management

Victor Nanak-Bruce, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Organizer for Cape Coast South has extended a sincere apology to the management of Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

Nanak-Bruce unequivocally and wholeheartedly expressed regret for the incident that occurred during the Joint Caucus Programme on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

In his letter of apology, he emphasized his deep respect for the station's longstanding reputation and the high standards it has upheld over the years.

He acknowledged that he should have exercised greater restraint instead of engaging in a verbal altercation with the representative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adu Yeboah.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Regional Police Command.

Below is the letter of Victor Nanka-Bruce:

P. O. Box AD 614,

Cape Coast.

12th February, 2024

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

FED KASTLE MULTIMEDIA,

CAPE COAST.

Dear Sir,

APOLOGY TO THE MANAGEMENT OF KASTLE FM

I humbly write to render an unqualified apology to the management of the

above-mentioned reputable station for my regrettable action on Thursday,

February 8, 2024.

I wish to unequivocally state that I have no intentions to disrespect this reputable station, and I always appreciate the good services rendering to the people of Cape Coast and adjoining constituencies.

I cherish the high standards

the station has set for itself, and I pledge to abide by the rules henceforth.

Sir, I should have restrained myself from making an attempt to attack my copanelist on the Joint Caucus programme after he verbally launched personal attacks on me, considering the station's image.

I wish to reiterate that my action is regrettable, and I am seeking for forgiveness from the management, staff, and listeners of Kastle 90.3 Fm.

I am highly hopeful that my apology would be accepted.

Thanking you in anticipation.

Yours faithfully,

Signed

Victor Nanka-Bruce

NDC Constituency Organiser

Cape Coast South Constituency