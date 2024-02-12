Govt to promote equitable social development — Gender Minister

Despite global financial challenges, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Government of Ghana is still rolling out transformative policies to promote equitable social development.

These policies include the Education Capitation Grant, Free Senior High School, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), Ghana School Feeding Programme, Planting for Food and Jobs and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, disclosed this at the 62nd session of the Commission for Social Development underway at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She noted that the government has, over the years, implemented social protection programmes to ensure that every Ghanaian is empowered to contribute to the national development agenda and the realisation of sustainable development goals.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration with global partners and the need for strategic, data-driven efforts to scale up investments in social protection systems and modern sustainable agricultural practices.