Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

E-cedi is the ultimate weapon to fight corruption; it will provide transparency, reduce fraud – Bawumia

Headlines Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted that the Bank of Ghana’s (BoGs) digital currency known as E-cedi will be a big game changer in his government if he gets the opportunity to serve as President.

The E-Cedi introduced and piloted by the Central Bank is expected to be launched nationwide very soon.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the country’s digital currency will be the ultimate weapon to help Ghana fight corruption.

In his nation address on Wednesday, February 8, the Vice President said the e-cedi will among other things enhance transparency and reduce the risk of fraud and tax evasion.

“Recently the Bank of Ghana has completed a pilot of a digital version of the Ghana cedi note in Sefwi Wiawso. This is known as central bank digital currency (CBDC) or e-cedi. The e-cedi is designed to work online and offline and will be launched by the Bank of Ghana in due course.

“In my humble opinion, the e-cedi, with appropriate privacy protections, will be the ultimate weapon in our fight against corruption because it will provide transparency, reduce the risk of fraud, robbery, tax avoidance, and money laundering since it will be easy to track the movement of money and identify suspicious activity. The e-cedi will quicken the pace of Ghana’s move towards a cashless or near cashless society,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

As part of his ambition to move Ghana towards a cashless economy, the Vice President has promised that when voted President, there will be no taxes on digital payments under his administration.

As a result, Dr. Bawumia has assured that the Electronic Transaction Levy will be scrapped by his administration.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

A file photo Ghana repatriates 165 nationals from troubled Libya

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Implement some of your tax plans now; we might all be dead by 2025 – Franklin Cu...

2 hours ago

President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa ‘We've weathered every storm’ — President Ramaphosa of South Africa delivers fin...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia E-cedi is the ultimate weapon to fight corruption; it will provide transparency,...

2 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembele MP ‘It's time for Bawumia and his failed driver to exit for trustworthy Mahama to t...

3 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Why do you claim credit for the good but distance yourself from the bad? — Armah...

3 hours ago

Bishop Daniel Obinim and wife, Florence Obinim My only worry will be the women I cheated on my wife with — Obinim on possible A...

3 hours ago

Its not in my DNA to disrespect Alan; he wasnt scheduled to be on my show —Kwame Sefa Kayi clarifies Alans snub It’s not in my DNA to disrespect Alan; he wasn’t scheduled to be on my show — Kw...

3 hours ago

For 32-years NPP, NDC still goes to IMF; they've put us in deep economic mess —AlanKyerematen For 32-years NPP, NDC still goes to IMF; they've put us in deep economic mess — ...

3 hours ago

'It's not true that a Vice President doesn't have the leverage to do anything; ignore Bawumia' —Alan 'It's not true that a Vice President doesn't have the leverage to do anything; i...

Just in....
body-container-line