Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumawu MP Ernest Anim pays courtesy call on US Congressman

Social News Kumawu MP Ernest Anim pays courtesy call on US Congressman
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Hon. Ernest Yaw Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency on Friday, 2nd February, 2024 paid a courtesy call on Gabriel Felix Kofi Amo; U.S representative for Rhode Island's 1st congressional district.

Congressman Gabriel Amo is of a Ghanaian descent from the Kumawu area, who before his ascension to his present position worked in the Biden administration as the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

He also worked in the Obama administration on several Democratic political campaigns and in Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo's administration.

The Visit
Reason for the official visit by the Member of Parliament was to engage the Congressman in a bilateral talk and follow it up with meeting that will purely be centred on a discussion for a possible partnership between Rhode Island and Kumawu constituency in education, health and other sectors of development.

Hon. Ernest Yaw Anim after the visit, told ModernGhana News in an exclusive interview that he has set motion all strategic measures that will aide in tapping both local and international assistance, needy to fast track the much expected development of Kumawu constituency.

The high-spirited Member of Parliament expressed optimism, saying "Kumawu constituency will witness an enviable progress under my watch".

He promised to harness every potential within his reach for the progress of the constituency.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: EnockAkonnor

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Bawumia will set his agenda for discussion today while Mahama campaigns on how t...

2 hours ago

ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa Sacking 24 MMDCEs useless unless followed by ministerial reshuffle — Kofi Bentil

2 hours ago

PPP accuses NPP government of nepotism in appointments PPP accuses NPP government of nepotism in appointments

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Claims Ken Ofori-Atta illegally took GHS77 million from Contingency Vault for fo...

3 hours ago

We paid more than GH70,000 to NSA for 2023 December concert– Stonebwoys manager We paid more than GH¢70,000 to NSA for 2023 December concert– Stonebwoy’s manage...

3 hours ago

What are the track records of Mahama and Bawumia – Alan questions What are the track records of Mahama and Bawumia – Alan questions

3 hours ago

Hawa Koomson has called for truce – GJA Hawa Koomson has called for truce – GJA

Just in....
body-container-line