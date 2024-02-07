Kumawu MP Ernest Anim pays courtesy call on US Congressman

Hon. Ernest Yaw Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency on Friday, 2nd February, 2024 paid a courtesy call on Gabriel Felix Kofi Amo; U.S representative for Rhode Island's 1st congressional district.

Congressman Gabriel Amo is of a Ghanaian descent from the Kumawu area, who before his ascension to his present position worked in the Biden administration as the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

He also worked in the Obama administration on several Democratic political campaigns and in Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo's administration.

The Visit

Reason for the official visit by the Member of Parliament was to engage the Congressman in a bilateral talk and follow it up with meeting that will purely be centred on a discussion for a possible partnership between Rhode Island and Kumawu constituency in education, health and other sectors of development.

Hon. Ernest Yaw Anim after the visit, told ModernGhana News in an exclusive interview that he has set motion all strategic measures that will aide in tapping both local and international assistance, needy to fast track the much expected development of Kumawu constituency.

The high-spirited Member of Parliament expressed optimism, saying "Kumawu constituency will witness an enviable progress under my watch".

He promised to harness every potential within his reach for the progress of the constituency.