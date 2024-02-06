Police interdict officer over misconduct in viral video

06.02.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has taken action against one of its officers captured in a viral video exhibiting alleged unprofessional behavior.

Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, who was stationed in the Central Region, has been interdicted and detained as authorities investigate his conduct captured in the footage.

"The Ghana Police Service has interdicted and detained a Police Chief Inspector, Benjamine Doe Kuwornu, stationed in the Central Region, for misconducting himself in a video which has been sighted by the Police Administration," said the security service via X on Tuesday, February 6.

Interdicting an officer involves temporarily relieving them of their duties and powers while an internal review is carried out.

It is a punitive administrative measure meant to maintain good order and discipline within the force.

In the statement, the police assured the public they would not tolerate unprofessional behavior among its officers.

“We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate," the statement said.