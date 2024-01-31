“I was under pressure before the Senegal match” – Caretaker Coach of Cote D’ Ivoire admits

31.01.2024 LISTEN

Emerse Fae, the caretaker Coach of Cote D' Ivoire has admitted that he was under intense pressure before the Senegal showdown.

Cote D' Ivoire defeated Senegal on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after initial setbacks in the competition.

“There was a lot of pressure before the match, and match day was too long for me. I couldn’t nap as usual, thinking about all scenarios. If I said there was no pressure, I would be lying,” Fae confessed.

But scraping through the group stage boosted belief before facing the champions.

“Qualifying after Morocco’s win gave us confidence. We beat Senegal and eliminated them; morale is good,” Fae said.

He added that the team cannot get carried away by this result as tougher tests lie ahead.

“We must not stop here; we must continue working, maintain this morale, and keep playing match by match,” the coach asserted.

After inspiring a remarkable reversal in fortunes, Fae seems determined to ensure this giant-killing act is just the start as the Elephants seek further AFCON glory.

Cote D' Ivoire would take on Mali in the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

