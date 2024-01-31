Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
31.01.2024 Headlines

“I was under pressure before the Senegal match” – Caretaker Coach of Cote D’ Ivoire admits

I was under pressure before the Senegal match – Caretaker Coach of Cote D Ivoire admits
31.01.2024 LISTEN

Emerse Fae, the caretaker Coach of Cote D' Ivoire has admitted that he was under intense pressure before the Senegal showdown.

Cote D' Ivoire defeated Senegal on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after initial setbacks in the competition.

“There was a lot of pressure before the match, and match day was too long for me. I couldn’t nap as usual, thinking about all scenarios. If I said there was no pressure, I would be lying,” Fae confessed.

But scraping through the group stage boosted belief before facing the champions.

“Qualifying after Morocco’s win gave us confidence. We beat Senegal and eliminated them; morale is good,” Fae said.

He added that the team cannot get carried away by this result as tougher tests lie ahead.

“We must not stop here; we must continue working, maintain this morale, and keep playing match by match,” the coach asserted.

After inspiring a remarkable reversal in fortunes, Fae seems determined to ensure this giant-killing act is just the start as the Elephants seek further AFCON glory.

Cote D' Ivoire would take on Mali in the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

GNA

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama

50 minutes ago

2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is selling your birthright - Doe Adjaho 2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is sell...

50 minutes ago

Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliament Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliame...

1 hour ago

NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour

1 hour ago

CR: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng C/R: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng

1 hour ago

Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa

1 hour ago

GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – S...

1 hour ago

Intensify continental trade to unlock 450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo Intensify continental trade to unlock $450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote against them' – Mahama to Ghanaians 2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote a...

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin commissions five libraries, community centers in Effutu Afenyo-Markin commissions five libraries, community centers in Effutu

Just in....
body-container-line