Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Security Services bid grand farewell to outgoing CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Security Services bid grand farewell to outgoing CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service, alongside other key security agencies, bid a grand farewell to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the outgoing Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) with 40 years of distinguished service.

The ceremony, held on January 30, 2024, at the police headquarters, was a collaborative endeavor with the Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Customs Service.

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, took the stage during the event, commending Vice Admiral Seth Amoama for his substantial contributions to the progress of the Ghana Armed Forces and sister security services. Dr. Dampare acknowledged the collaborative achievements that bolstered Ghana's security and expressed gratitude for the camaraderie and support received from the outgoing CDS.

130202450647-swnaqedq5k-49410f8d-d942-4ae7-86b6-c32eb35fc5db

A heartfelt farewell citation was presented to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, accompanied by solidarity messages from heads of other security service organizations. These messages lauded him for demonstrating rare qualities combining vision and resourcefulness.

In a poignant goodbye message, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama expressed gratitude to the Almighty for his remarkable four-decade journey in service to Ghana. He described the ceremony as unprecedented in the history of security service collaboration, commending H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the CDS appointment during the last three years.

The outgoing CDS praised the heads of sister security services, staff, and management for their affection and support during his tenure.

130202450647-0f72ym3xxs-81fbaaf6-4f53-4f37-8e42-a806cf5aec33

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama urged the IGP, Police Management Board, and heads of security services to extend the same support to his successor. His tenure as CDS began in January 2021, following his role as the Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy since 2019, succeeding Lieutenant General Obed Akwa.

This joint farewell ceremony marked a significant moment in recognizing the distinguished service and collaborative efforts of Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the security sector.

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Okyeman to hold final funeral rites for JB Danquah after 58 years of demise Okyeman to hold final funeral rites for JB Danquah after 58 years of demise

2 hours ago

MP for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu NPP Primary: You’re always on my mind – Afenyo Markin tell constituents a...

2 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya ‘I’ll not contest as independent candidate; I’ll help NPP break the 8’ — Adwoa S...

2 hours ago

If you want to leave Nigeria to abroad for better opportunities consider Ghana; it's way better — Nigerian life coach If you want to leave Nigeria to abroad for better opportunities consider Ghana; ...

2 hours ago

Incumbent NPP Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamahleft and NDC's Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu Okaikwei Central will vote for a ‘great’ choice, not for 12 years ‘okay’ MP — Ba...

2 hours ago

Captain Smart Ghana’s economy can never get better even if Jesus Christ leads the country — Ca...

3 hours ago

About 45 of Ghanaians pay bribes to obtain police assistance, 36 to avoid problems — Afrobarometer About 45% of Ghanaians pay bribes to obtain police assistance, 36% to avoid prob...

3 hours ago

28 of Ghanaians said they trusted police — Afrobarometer 28% of Ghanaians said they trusted police — Afrobarometer

3 hours ago

Dr. Hilla Limanns legacy forgotten because PNDC burnt his records after his overthrow — Daughter Dr. Hilla Limann’s legacy forgotten because PNDC burnt his records after his ove...

3 hours ago

MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh Africa must harness digital education to empower the youth — MTN Ghana CEO

Just in....
body-container-line