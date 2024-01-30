Security Services bid grand farewell to outgoing CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

The Ghana Police Service, alongside other key security agencies, bid a grand farewell to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the outgoing Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) with 40 years of distinguished service.

The ceremony, held on January 30, 2024, at the police headquarters, was a collaborative endeavor with the Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Customs Service.

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, took the stage during the event, commending Vice Admiral Seth Amoama for his substantial contributions to the progress of the Ghana Armed Forces and sister security services. Dr. Dampare acknowledged the collaborative achievements that bolstered Ghana's security and expressed gratitude for the camaraderie and support received from the outgoing CDS.

A heartfelt farewell citation was presented to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, accompanied by solidarity messages from heads of other security service organizations. These messages lauded him for demonstrating rare qualities combining vision and resourcefulness.

In a poignant goodbye message, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama expressed gratitude to the Almighty for his remarkable four-decade journey in service to Ghana. He described the ceremony as unprecedented in the history of security service collaboration, commending H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the CDS appointment during the last three years.

The outgoing CDS praised the heads of sister security services, staff, and management for their affection and support during his tenure.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama urged the IGP, Police Management Board, and heads of security services to extend the same support to his successor. His tenure as CDS began in January 2021, following his role as the Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy since 2019, succeeding Lieutenant General Obed Akwa.

This joint farewell ceremony marked a significant moment in recognizing the distinguished service and collaborative efforts of Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the security sector.