Stock up enough credits — ECG urges CLOU prepaid customers ahead of system maintenance on Thursday and Friday

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked customers who use CLOU prepaid meters to purchase sufficient electricity credits to last through an upcoming emergency maintenance period.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 23, ECG announced that it will be undertaking emergency maintenance works on the CLOU Prepayment Metering System's server from 1:00 am on Thursday, January 25, until 10:00 am on Friday, January 26.

"All CLOU prepaid customers are therefore being advised to purchase enough credit that will last for the period of the downtime," the statement said in part.

The state utility explained that the works are necessary to ensure efficient operation of the CLOU prepaid metering system.

However, ECG regrets any inconvenience the maintenance may cause affected customers.

The emergency maintenance is aimed at improving service delivery to ECG's prepaid customers, who utilize the CLOU system.

Isaac Donkor
