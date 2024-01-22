Bolgatanga: Bring those who killed the university lecturer to justice — Traditional council urges security

The Bolgatanga Traditional Council has called on security agencies to bring the perpetrators of a gruesome murder in Bolgatanga to book, as tensions remain high following unrest linked to the long-running conflict in nearby Bawku.

Mr. Alhassan Azumah, a lecturer at Bolgatanga Technical University was shot dead on January 17, in Sokabisi, within the Bolgatanga Traditional Area.

The Council "vehemently condemns the audacious attacks occurring in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital, stemming from the Bawku conflict."

In a statement, Naba Patrick Asaliya, President of Bolga Traditional Council, said "We call upon the relevant security agencies to promptly launch a thorough investigation, ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice."

The Council appealed for calm among residents and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is essential for the public not to seek retaliation against suspected wrongdoers; instead, we encourage the sharing of information with the Ghana Police Service to aid their investigations," added the statement signed by Naba Asaliya.

Tensions have remained high in the area following unrest in Bawku, as clashes between different ethnic groups have led to the loss of lives and properties over many years.