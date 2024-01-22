Modern Ghana logo
Stop blackmailing, oppressing Ghanaians; that's not how to run a country — Atik Mohammed fires Akufo-Addo

Atik Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for allegedly engaging in blackmail and oppressing Ghanaians following a statement he made to a delegation from Ekumfi.

The President reportedly revealed to the traditional leaders from Ekumfi, Central Region, that he intentionally starved them of development in their area because they voted against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate during the 2020 elections.

"Ato Cudjoe was your MP, and I made him a Deputy Minister, and you voted him out in the last elections, and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area.

“I have to be honest with you, but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it," President Akufo-Addo stated during the meeting.

Reacting to these remarks, Atik Mohammed expressed his disapproval, describing the President's action as a form of "blackmail."

He accused Akufo-Addo of using the authority vested in him by the voters to oppress them.

"Now, we are blackmailing the electorate with the authority that we, the voters, have given you. You are using the very authority we've invested in you to oppress us," Atik remarked during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Atik emphasized that Ghana's democracy has matured, and leaders should refrain from creating the impression that they would oppress people based on their political affiliations.

"You cannot create the impression that you are a president who would oppress people who didn't vote for you and your candidates," Atik reminded President Akufo-Addo, underscoring the importance of upholding the oath of office and treating all citizens equally.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

