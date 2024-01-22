Kastle FM emerges Best Media organization for promoting Cape Coast

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, has honoured sons and daughters of the Traditional Area for their contribution towards the development of Oguaa.

The awards dubbed, “The Osabarima Royal Awards” is an awards scheme by the Oguaa Traditional Council to reward businesses and individuals operating in Cape Coast and have contributed to the growth and sustainability of Oguaaman.

The fourth edition of the award was held at the Emintamdze Palace on Saturday, 20th January, 2024 which saw individuals and companies being acknowledged for their various contributions to the development of Cape Coast.

Kastle FM, a subsidiary of Fedkastle Multimedia was adjudged Radio Station of the Year for promoting culture and tourism through its popular 'Asankamu Food Festival' which it organises every year showcasing major Ghanaian traditional dishes.

The festival which has run for the past three years has contributed to promoting the culture of Cape Coast through the areas of food, music and also bringing people across the world to gather at the biggest food festival.

Kastle Fm which has been in Cape Coast for the past three years has projected Cape Coast in diverse ways and this has culminated in their recognition by the Oguaa Traditional Council.

Apart from winning one of the biggest awards at the event, Kastle FM in the past years had also won several awards in various categories.

Speaking at the well-attended gathering at the popular Ridge Royal Hotel, Osaberimba Kwesi Atta II the Oguamanhen noted that, he alone cannot project Cape Coast to the rest of the world hence instituted the awards scheme to show appreciation to those individuals and organizations helping that regard.

"I also believed that Cape Coast has a lot to offer, hence calling on all Cape Coasters to project the positive picture of City to the rest of the world," an elated Oguaahen stated.

Osaberimba was optimistic that, individuals and organizations like Kastle FM taking it upon itself to promote Cape Coast will go a long way in contributing their quota to bringing investors to the Traditional Area to deal with the unemployment situation in Cape Coast.