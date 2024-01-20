2024 elections: Re-emergence of Western Togoland politically motivated to send military to Volta region — Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta region

The re-emergence of an independent Western Togoland state is being orchestrated by unnamed individuals for electoral purposes, the South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has said.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, January 20, the MP claimed "It is another election year so the schemes have started again against the Volta Region."

He argued that whenever elections approach in Ghana, "these guys start these fabrications to give National Security reason to militarize Volta Region. When elections end, the group disappears."

Dafeamekpor stated bluntly "SOMEONE IS BEHIND THIS."

The vocal opposition lawmaker did not provide any evidence to back his allegation but alleged that the recent resurgence of the Western Togoland secessionist movement is politically motivated.

His comments come after a statement was issued on January 18, by some people who call themselves the Western Togoland Governing Council and Defense Council announcing the launch of a "SPECIAL TASKFORCE."

The statement, signed by His Excellency A.K. Ametepe claiming to be Governor of Western Togoland, outlined several directives including monitoring and documenting anyone supporting the "illegal arrests" carried out by Ghanaian authorities against activists.

It warned that "Whether in government of out of government they must pay for the atrocities they are making us go through in demanding for our right as a people."

The statement further called on the public to "STAY AWAY from any gatherings in the name of voting in the Territory of Western Togoland henceforth."